Tiffany Stratton on pitching the Buff Barbie aspects of her character

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton discussed pitching adding in some Barbie aspects to her character and more. Below are some highlights:

Stratton on pitching the Buff Barbie aspects of her character:

“The whole Barbie stuff, I actually wanted to be called the Buff Barbie Doll since the very beginning. I pitched the Barbie stuff for a while, and they always told me that, ‘Oh, we can’t trademark Barbie. It’s already a thing.’ When I was a bodybuilder, I got on the little Snapchat Stories thing and they called me the Buff Barbie Doll, and I thought it was so cool. It matched perfectly. And then I tried to bring it to WWE, and they told me no.”

Stratton on an affirmation she uses:

“I don’t think I have a song, but I do say a little, I don’t know if it’s words of encouragement, but I do say to the universe, I say, ‘Show me how good it gets.’ And that’s just basically asking the universe to show me how good it gets. I want to go out there and give my best performance, and show I can do that.”