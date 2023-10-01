Swerve Strickland comments on Edge potentially joining AEW

Swerve Strickland comments on Edge Potentially joining All Elite Wrestling

“Absolutely. Without a doubt, I’d like to see Edge in AEW and face him one day I already tagged with his partner, his ex-partner I should say, Christian. And one of the biggest moments in that match for me, a lot of people don’t mention it in that match, but one of the biggest moments was us doing the double spear. So that goes to show how much that man means to me and my career.”

(Via Interview with MuscleManMalcolm)