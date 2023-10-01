Skye Blue talks about her love of the wrestling business

During a recent interview with Alicia Atout, AEW wrestler Skye Blue talked about how much she loves working in the wrestling business. She stated the following on wanting to be involved in the business until she’s in her 80s:

“I hope so, I really hope so. I have a feeling they’re going to be like, ‘Alright, Skye, you can’t bump anymore.’ Even if it’s just agenting or producing, or just something to help out just because I’ve fallen so in love with wrestling, and it’s where I feel comfortable. Also, I can’t sit still. I’m horrible at sitting still and doing nothing. So I’ll just be like, ‘C’mon, can I help? Can I do something?’”

(source: Fightful)