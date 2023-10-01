RVD on Shelton Benjamin, Terry Funk mural in Armarillo (photo), WOW title change, and more

– Mural of Terry Funk in Amarillo…

– Rob Van Dam spoke about Shelton Benjamin, who was recently released by WWE, on the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast. Van Dam calls the former multi-time Intercontinental Champion an incredible athlete, adding that he doesn’t know why WWE didn’t do anything with him on that final stretch. Later, RVD says that Benjamin was a joy to work with back in 2005/2006.

Shelton’s a great guy, and an incredible athlete. I have no idea what they were or were not doing with him, but I know that when I worked before with him, back in 2005 or 2006, I always felt like the office really respected him a lot by the push they were giving him. I worked him a lot, and you’re like all at some level of getting pushed or feeling like you’re getting disrespected and not pushed, or getting promises broken to you about being pushed. I just remember he was very good, [a] great athlete, and he knew what he was doing. [He was] a good guy too.

– Kota Ibushi on his health and future plans via SI:

“I cannot say that I am completely better. Newer injuries have proven difficult. However, my fighting style will never be limited. I will continue to find a way to fight.

I’m a master of NJPW. I’ve taken all the titles, from junior heavyweight to heavyweight. I was also the first to hold the IWGP world heavyweight belt. Now it is time to be the best in AEW.”

– Title change to..

AND NEW!!! Princess Aussie is your WOW World Champion 👑 pic.twitter.com/nNjzlZm4Ry — WOW – Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) October 1, 2023