Richard Holliday makes a decision about future

Richard Holliday announced on his X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today that he intends to retire from wrestling at the end of the year. Holliday recently returned to active competition after beating cancer earlier this year.

Holliday wrote, “I have decided to retire at the end of this year. My passion is simply not there the way it was at the beginning of my career. Too much work w/ no real payoff for me, so I’d like to put my focus into other projects. Thank you for the memories, Fantasy Football. ✊🏼🏈”

As previously reported, Holliday attended a tryout last month at the WWE Performance Center.