Participants for NXT’s Womens Breakout Tournament, Cornette on Nix Jax, Sami Callihan update, more

– Per FightFul Select, several AEW stars, most notably Jon Moxley, are pushing to get Sami Callihan signed with AEW following his free agency.

– WWE and NOAH have officially begun a cross-promotional partnership through WWE’s new Japanese TV partner ABEMA

– Participants in this year’s NXT Womens Breakout Tournament:

– Jakara Jackson

– Karmen Petrovic

– Lola Vice

– Jaida Parker

– Izzi Dame

– Dani Palmer

– Kelani Jordan

– Arianna Grace

– Jim Cornette on Nia Jax: “It’s like Sable’s talent and voice were transplanted into a refrigerator wrapped in pleather.”