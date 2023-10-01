Notes on Chris Jericho, Lio Rush, Tony Khan, and Halloween Havoc

– NXT “Halloween Havoc” will start on Tuesday, October 24th at 8PM EST and it will be a special two week event.

– Chris Jericho has applied to trademark The Golden Jets, reports PWInsider.

– According to Wrestling News on X, Tony Khan has “multiple surprises” planned for tonight.

– Lio Rush (via NJPW post-match promo):

“I currently don’t have a home. I stand corrected, Japan is my new home. Not by force, but by choice. Two suitcases and a couple of plane tickets, because my family will be joining me soon. I believe in myself, more than anybody has or ever will believe in me.”