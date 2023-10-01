Josh Barnett to make AEW debut tonight

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Josh Barnett will be making his AEW debut tonight during the Zero Hour show ahead of WrestleDream.

Barnett will be facing former ROH World champion Claudio Castagnoli in his first match under the AEW banner.

The 45-year-old mixed martial artist has in recent years promoted his own show Bloodsport in association with Game Changer Wrestling and it takes place every year, usually around WrestleMania time.

His most recent match came on March 9 in Osaka, Japan against Masakatsu Funaki in a GHC Martial Arts rules match for NOAH.