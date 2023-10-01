Jim Ross on Ziggler: “I don’t think he’s permanently going to be gone from WWE”

Dolph Ziggler was among the post-merger WWE releases, but Jim Ross believes he’ll return to the company eventually. JR weighed in on Ziggler’s future on the latest Grilling JR and said he expects the star to return to the company in some capacity.

“I don’t think he’s permanently going to be gone from WWE,” Ross said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think once the dust settles, you start thinking about the roles he can fulfill — and there are many, not just [in] wrestling. I heard someone talk about Ziggler being in line for a role much like Adam Pearce is on Raw, and if that’s the case, he’ll do a great job.”

JR concluded, “Ziggler’s a star, and you don’t just cast stars to the side.”