Halloween Phantom Challenger replaces B3CCA in Exo Title Fight

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a new World Featherweight Title Fight Delmi Exo (Champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Breaking news! B3CCA has withdrawn from challenging for the World Featherweight Championship… and a new mysterious competitor has emerged.

Due to B3CCA continuously pushing back her new album, her record label is enforcing her contract and subsequently banning the “International Popstar” from wrestling until she completes her highly anticipated album.

MLW can confirm the “God Queen” will still defend the title at Slaughterhouse and it will be against the Phantom Challenger!

Shrouded in mystery, this new threat to Delmi’s title holds all of the cards, making it virtually impossible for the champion to adequately prepare for her title fight.

League officials offered Exo a night off, however the champion refused to not defend the title at Slaughterhouse. Instead, Exo faces the great unknown. Will it be a trick or treat for the “God Queen”? The wrestling world is ripe with speculation.

Fans can watch this match streaming exclusively at Slaughterhouse LIVE on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Who is behind the cloak and mask? Find out at Slaughterhouse!

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

