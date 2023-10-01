Former WWE diva launching a new wrestling promotion

Oct 1, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE alumni and former Funkadactyl Ariana “Cameron” Andrew is launching her own wrestling promotion called Pound Town Wrestling! The first show is scheduled for October 12 in West Hollywood. The show is being advertised as for ages 21+

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leila Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal