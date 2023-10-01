Former WWE diva launching a new wrestling promotion

WWE alumni and former Funkadactyl Ariana “Cameron” Andrew is launching her own wrestling promotion called Pound Town Wrestling! The first show is scheduled for October 12 in West Hollywood. The show is being advertised as for ages 21+

October 12th @huntjgallagher & I present you w/ #ThursdayNightPoundTown

The 1st luxury indy wrestling show by @ThisisPTW Pre-Sale 🎟️ & the Pay Per View ➡️ https://t.co/2drAyF1T9R… Cant make the show… all good ppv airs October 19th worldwide https://t.co/HkMqW2Pjxm pic.twitter.com/ob2zqZhhJJ — Ariane Andrew (@ArianeAndrew) September 30, 2023