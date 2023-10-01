Becky Lynch suffers nasty arm laceration during main event match

Becky Lynch walked out of NXT No Mercy with not only the NXT Women’s title but also with 11 stitches on her arm.

The champ suffered a nasty, deep laceration during the match which required a bandage to cover but soldiered on and finished the incredible match with no apparent changes to it. Becky was in obvious pain and kept clutching her arm for the remainder of the match.

An image was later posted of her injury, with a wide cut and so deep that even fatty tissue came out. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that WWE medical personnel took 11 stitches to close her ugly wound.

Lynch is scheduled to take on Tegan Nox tomorrow night on Raw for the NXT title but it wouldn’t be surprising if she is not cleared that quickly.