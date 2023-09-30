WWE NXT No Mercy Results 9/30/23

The time has arrived!

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 goes down tonight on the WWE Network on Peacock from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c is Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan. The main show, which begins at 8/7c, will feature Noam Dar vs. Butch for the NXT Heritage Cup, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s title.

Also scheduled is The Family vs. OTM vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Los Lotharios for the NXT tag titles, Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams with Dragon Lee as the special referee for the NXT North American title, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT No Mercy results from Saturday, September 30, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT NO MERCY RESULTS (9/30/2023)

And the official pre-show for tonight’s NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event is now officially off-and-running. Some hype videos are being shown now before we shoot live to the panel.

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot inside the studios where the pre-show panel of Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Sam Roberts join us.

After the three introduce themselves they each give their thoughts on tonight’s show as a whole. We are shown footage of Tiffany Stratton arriving to the arena earlier today for her main event against Becky Lynch in an “Extreme Rules” match for the NXT Women’s title.

It is announced that Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin will open up the main show for tonight’s No Mercy. Obviously Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan will be the first match of the evening, as it is part of the Kickoff Show.

From there, we shoot backstage live where Dragon Lee is interviewed briefly about his role as the special referee in the NXT North American Championship showdown between Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams. The pre-show panelists then give their thoughts on the bout.