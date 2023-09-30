Trick Williams Captures North American Title At NXT No Mercy

Trick Williams “whooped that trick!” on Saturday night, defeating Dominik Mysterio in the second main card match of the evening at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

The bout saw Dragon Lee serve as the special guest referee. Trick would go on to defeat Dom-Dom via pin fall after blasting “Dirty” Dom with a big knee when he attempted to use the title belt as a weapon.

The victory marks Trick Williams’ first NXT singles title reign.