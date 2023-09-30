TMZ uploads video of Matt Riddle apparently drunk at airport

TMZ has uploaded a video of what appears to be a drunk Matt Riddle at an airport waiting to board a flight to Orlando, Florida.

Riddle, with a drink in his hand, took over the gate’s PA system and even dropped an F-bomb as a gate agent, laughing, took the microphone away from him.

It’s unclear if this is from the JFK incident earlier this month after the Raw crew came back from India where Riddle accused a TSA agent of sexually assaulting him.

Riddle was released from his WWE contract for disciplinary reasons last week.