The Young Bucks issue response to being called a “cancer of wrestling”

Instagram user @pipebombgee referred to former AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) as a “cancer of wrestling” and both members of the team issued a response…

Nick: “haha helping get hundreds of wrestlers and production crew jobs and creating an alternative to wrestling is a weird way to think we’re a cancer to wrestling but please keep thinking that silly.”

Matt: “We changed the business. And we’ll be discredited until the day we’re both buried in the ground. But the ones who know, know. Forever grateful that I’ve not been on this journey alone, so that I know it wasn’t all just a dream. Love ya brother.”