NXT Women’s title match to headline No Mercy tonight

It has been a while but the NXT Women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton will be the main event of tonight’s No Mercy premium live event.

The extreme rules match position on the card was announced by Shawn Michaels.

“I’m very proud of our NXT Women’s Division and all the hard work our ladies put in,” HBK wrote on X. “And I’m very proud to announce the Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Championship between @BeckyLynchWWE and @tiffstrattonwwe will Main Event tonight’s No Mercy Premium Live Event.”

This is the first women’s main event in NXT since June 7, 2020 when Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match to win the NXT Women’s title at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

While Becky Lynch is no stranger to headlining a premium live event, this will be Stratton’s first shot at the top billing.