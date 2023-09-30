NXT No Mercy 2023 live tonight on Peacock and WWE Network

Live tonight from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, WWE presents NXT No Mercy 2023 on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Carmelo Hayes vs Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title; Becky Lynch vs Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s title; Dominik Mysterio vs Trick Williams for the NXT North American title with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee; Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin; Noam Dar vs Butch in a British Rounds Rules match for the NXT Heritage Cup; Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs Lucien Price and Bronco Nima vs The Creed Brothers vs Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza in a fatal four-way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team titles; and Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan in the Kickoff show.

The Kickoff show will start at 7:30PM ET on Peacock and WWE’s social media channels and the premium live event starts at 8PM ET.