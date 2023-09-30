Khan once again urges fans to watch WrestleDream for “start of a new era”

AEW President Tony Khan continues to hype up the start of a new era in All Elite Wrestling tomorrow with the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

In a post on X, Khan wrote, “Sometimes, in awe struck gratitude, I can’t believe I’m able to work in wrestling. Tonight’s one of those times.”

He urged fans not to miss WrestleDream and if you’re in attendance in Seattle, he promised a great show.

“If you can’t be here, join us on ppv on Sunday for the start of a new era,” Khan concluded.

Adam “Edge” Copeland and Mercedes Mone are heavily rumored to be starting with AEW soon, with the company hoping that new arrivals will give them a much-needed boost in both television ratings and attendance at television shows.