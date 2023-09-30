Ilja Dragunov Captures World Title At NXT No Mercy

Sep 30, 2023 - by Matt Boone

Ilja Dragunov successfully defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the title in their championship rematch from Great American Bash 2023 in the co-main event of No Mercy 2023.

In what will no doubt be a candidate for 2023 Match of the Year, Hayes and Dragunov fought back-and-forth until finally “The Red Dragon” connected with a Super-H-Bomb off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

