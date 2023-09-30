Full AEW WrestleDream card
Full AEW WrestleDream card for Sunday:
Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr
Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
AEW TNT Championship – 2-Out-Of-3 Falls
Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay)
ROH World Tag Team Championships
MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)
ROH World Championship & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship
Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
AEW TBS Championship
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart
Winner Gets AEW Tag Team Title Match At Any Time
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange HOOK (Orange Cassidy & HOOK) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)
Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta
AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour
AEW World Trios Championship
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Billy Gunn (c)vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito)
Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz
Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett