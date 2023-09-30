Full AEW WrestleDream card for Sunday:

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW TNT Championship – 2-Out-Of-3 Falls

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay)

ROH World Tag Team Championships

MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

ROH World Championship & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW TBS Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

Winner Gets AEW Tag Team Title Match At Any Time

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange HOOK (Orange Cassidy & HOOK) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour

AEW World Trios Championship

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Billy Gunn (c)vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito)

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz

Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett