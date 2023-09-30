Bryan Danielson doesn’t want to main event AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson said the following about upcoming match against Zack Sabre Jr. at the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV event…

“So I’m hoping we’re not at the end of the pay-per-view. So that’s my hope. I have joked but only half joking with Tony Khan. I was like, “I never wanted a main event, another AEW pay-per-view ever again.” Right? And this is a positive for AEW. The AEW pay-per-views are outstanding, right? And it is hard for me as a 42-year-old still trying to do this professional wrestling thing to match, say for example, the physicality of something like the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay match before.

So when I wrestled Okada, we had to follow that match and it’s in Canada with Kenny Omega and it’s like oh my gosh. And at the end of a very long show, that’s a tough ask. And so I was very grateful that me and Ricky Starks were in the middle of all out for our Strap Match. And that’s why I was so odd by Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy from All Out is because being the last match on an AEW pay-per-view is tough. It’s a tough, tough thing, and they did a fantastic job. So yeah. I’ve been trying to convince Tony this whole time that me and Zack should not be in the main event.”

source: Mike Johnson/PWInsider