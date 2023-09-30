Brie Bella wants to challenge Saraya for the AEW Women’s Title

Former WWE star Brie Garcia (Brie Bella) responded to a fan on Instagram that asked if she was going to wrestle again. Brie mentioned AEW women’s champion Saraya in her response…

“I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle Trin [Trinity Fatu]…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey [James] in action…..first on my list is The liconics…wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!”

As previously noted, Nikki and Brie re-branded from “The Bella Twins” to “The Garcia Twins” following their departure from WWE.