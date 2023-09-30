AEW WrestleDream to Air Free for Fans in the UK

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ITV 4 plans to broadcast WrestleDream on Thursday, October 5th. Similar to other AEW shows in the UK, if viewers wish to watch the event live or the morning after, they will need to purchase the pay-per-view.

The special event commemorating Antonio Inoki’s contributions to the sport will be broadcast live via pay-per-view channels on Sunday, October 1st. The spectacle will feature top talents from the hosting organization, along with wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Though a welcome move for supporters in the UK, All In’s decision to make their 2024 event accessible in this manner is financially risky. It “could hurt the PPV buys in the U.K. and will certainly hurt the late buys.” Observers noted that back in late August, All In was aired and made available for on-demand viewing on ITV 4 just days after the monumental event wrapped up.