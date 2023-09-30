AEW News and Notes

– MJF posted:

“You know who I feel bad for? I feel bad for Grayson Waller.

Because I get f–king tagged daily in “yo Grayson Waller is just trying to be MJF!”.

Like f–ing hell he is. Do you see me wrestling in f–ing basketball shorts? Do I have a f–king accent? Am I 6’2? Like, no”

– Swerve Strickland said the following quotes about The Elite prior to AEW being established. “It was like a movement. You had to be there type of thing. Especially to be on the shows alongside them seeing the type of influence they had on so many young talents. They’re truly trailblazers in this industry. I look up to them so much”

– Britt Baker has mentioned on a Q&A that she will be off TV for the next few weeks so she can take care of Adam Cole during his injury.

– Andrade El Idolo has tweeted about the return of La Faccion Ingobernable