AEW Collision Results

September 30th 2023

Live From: Seattle, Washington

We see a video package with Big Bill, Ricky Starks and Aussie Open talk about beating down FTR, Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson.

Match 1

Singles Match – “Rockhard” Juice Robinson w/The Gunns Vs Andrade El Idolo

Andrade takes down Juice then tries Figure 8, Andrade with a suplex, then another, then Andrade climbs to top rope and nails a senton to the outside to take out Bullet Club Gold. Juice back in the ring and behind the referees back, The Gunns pull down Idolo and send him into the announce table, Juice drops Idolo on the ring apron, Juice brings Andrade back in the ring for a two count.

Andrade regains control with chops and rakes down Juice, then in the corner Andrade sends Juice into the other corner and nails 9 punches to Juice before Juice sends Andrade into the ring post, then a cannonball senton by Robinson.

Behind the referees back Gunns attack Idolo on the outside, Juice nails a suplex, then a frog splash by Robinson on Idolo for a two count. Robinson with a suplex then a reverse chin lock, side suplex by Robinson, Andrade slaps Juice, Juice returns one back, dragon screw by Andrade, forearm takedown by Andrade, Andrade goes for standing moonsault but Robinson with knees up, Forward Unagi by Andrade on Robinson in the corner but Robinson tries to use referee as a shield but Andrade stops and a poke to the eye of Idolo then a powerbomb by Robinson for a 2 count,, Moonsault countered into a Figure 4 into a rollup, then running knees by Idolo, Idolo goes for the figure 4 but Gunns try to cheat and use plaque but referee catches them and ejects The Gunns, then a DDT by Robinson and rollup using tights, but then a side suplex and DDT and his guillotine DDT finisher for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Andrade El Idolo

Backstage: Tony Schiavone interviews Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho about their tag team match later tonight then there 6 man tag match at WrestleDream. Kenny says I have your back as long as you have mine as The Callis Family tomorrow are the goal.

Commercial break

We see a vignette featuring Toni Storm and RJ City

Match 2: Tag Team Match:

The Kingdom – Mike Bennett and Mike Taven Vs Best Friends – Trent Beretta and Chuck Tayler w/Rocky Romero

Best Friends with kicks then double attempted piledriver attempt but Kingdom exit the ring. Chuck with a suplex to Taven, Bennett tagged in and nails a drop kick, then Taven back in and is met with a chop by Chuck Taylor, Taven with a drop kick through the ropes, On the outside Bennett sends Taylor into security wall, then drop toe hold on Chuck on a steel chair, Kingdom with a double move slingshot / drop kick combination.

Bennett sends Taylor into the corner and a clothesline by Taven, Rolling suplex by Taven on Taylor, Legdrop by Bennett on Taylor, suplex then run across ring to go for leg drop but a poke in the eye by Bennett, double team on Taylor but Taylor makes escape and tags in Beretta, suplex by Baretta on Taven, then a running knee and then a back elbow on Bennett and a double drop kick of the top rope into the Kingdom, Big Swing DDT by Trent Beretta, then a double team by the Kingdom, Trent sends Taven into the ring barricade, then a pile driver attempt on stairs but reversed into a Death Valley Driver on the steps, then Bennett on shoulder of Beretta and Taylor of the top rope with a kick, double piledrivers on The Kingdom but Bennett gets his feet on the bottom rope, Behind the referees back a low blow to both members of Best Friends then a piledriver pin for the win.

Winners via Pinfall The Kingdom – Mike Bennett and Mike Taven

After the match, The Kingdom say to Adam Cole if you mean anything to us then meet us at Roderick Strong house.

Backstage: Alex Marvez says he hears from sources that Prince Nana and Don Callis are in colusion and wants to find out more, he goes round the corner and sees them talking, then Prince Nana says look into your heart and see what is there, smiles and leave.

Commercial break