9/28/23 Impact Wrestling Viewership

The numbers are in for the September 28th episode of IMPACT on AXS.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode drew 126,000 overnight viewers, up from last week’s 106,000. There was also an increase in the program’s key demo rating. This week was 0.03, up from last week’s 0.01.

On the September 28th episode IMPACT announced that KENTA will be challenging Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship and Mickie James will be challenge Trinity for the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory.

