WWE News and Notes

– WWE is reportedly building up to an LA Knight vs Roman Reigns match, possibly at Royal Rumble.

– Matt Riddle got backstage heat with WWE management, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, for going off-script about Randy Orton’s injury issues:

“Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him.”

– Hulk Hogan has licensed his name and likeness for a brand of vapes.

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on Cody Rhodes’ current run in WWE…

“Cody Rhodes is not over to the casual fan. He’s not. I have no interest in watching Raw. If there was a mega-star on that show, I would want to watch him. That’s what a casual fan is, bro. … If it’s good, I’m gonna watch it. If it’s bad, I’m gonna watch something else.”

“They’ve done nothing with this guy, outside of [having] him go out there every week and say, ‘Farmingville, New York, what do you want to talk about?’ Cody doesn’t write the show. They’ve done nothing with him.”

