Updates on Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Matt Riddle

– WWE sources confirmed to PWInsider that LA Knight is expected to return at tonight’s SmackDown in Sacramento, CA.

– Matt Riddle teased something called “Riddle OG” coming soon.

– Roman Reigns’ next title defense has been officially revealed. Reigns will be making his return to WWE programming October 13 on the post-Fastlane SmackDown episode. On Saturday, October 14, Reigns is now being advertised for a live event in Kansas City to defend his WWE Universal Championship against the ex-Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.