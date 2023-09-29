Two title matches announced for Bound For Glory

KENTA vs Chris Sabin for the X Division Championship at Bound for Glory

October 21st PPV

BREAKING: @SuperChrisSabin will defend the X-Division Championship against @KENTAG2S on October 21 at #BoundForGlory LIVE on PPV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/uTGl487iB2 pic.twitter.com/QkColn3AyG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2023

Mickie James battles Trinity for the Knockouts World Championship at Bound for Glory.