Two title matches announced for Bound For Glory

Sep 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

KENTA vs Chris Sabin for the X Division Championship at Bound for Glory
October 21st PPV

Mickie James battles Trinity for the Knockouts World Championship at Bound for Glory.

