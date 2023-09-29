Skye Blue’s backside goes viral

During an interview with Alicia Atout, AEW star Skye Blue discussed a video of her butt going viral around various social media outlets and the attention she has received…

“I’ve gotten to the point where I just — when I was younger, I hated it. I was like, ‘Can I say I’m underage and get you in trouble?’ And then people found out how old I was. But at this point, now I’m just like — when the Daily Loud thing went up, I had no idea. Kyle [Fletcher] was the one that found it. He’s like, ‘You have 12 million views!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? I didn’t do anything…’ So then this smart ass, he had shared it with my Patreon [group] and then it really blew up. I was like, ‘Oh. OK! I’m going to keep doing it!’”