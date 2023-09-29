Saraya title match announced, “Kayfabe” enters Webster’s, and a push for AEW to sign released WWE talent

– According to a New report by Fightful Select, several people backstage in AEW are pushing hard for management to sign Shelton Benjamin once his 90 day no compete clause with WWE expires in early January.

– A total of 690 new words were added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in September 2023. Among them is the longtime insider wrestling term “kayfabe” which is included in the Sports and Exercise category. Here is the definition…

kayfabe noun 1 : the tacit agreement between professional wrestlers and their fans to pretend that overtly staged wrestling events, stories, characters, etc., are genuine; broadly : tacit agreement to behave as if something is real, sincere, or genuine when it is not 2 : the playacting involved in maintaining kayfabe

Other words on the updated list include mid, simp, goated, speed run, and rage quit.

– Match announced…

Hikaru Shida won and will now face #AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya at #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday on October 10th! Watch #AEWRampage ON TNT!@saraya | @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/bR6cK5iy1m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2023