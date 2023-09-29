Mike O’Malley says they’re looking for a new home for another season

Heels show runner Mike O’Malley told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that they are looking for a new home where season three and beyond of the wrestling drama could live.

STARZ canceled Heels this week, with O’Malley saying that he got a text from STARZ President Kathryn Busby while he was on the picket line asking if they could talk.

“Those aren’t necessarily the most positive texts,” O’Malley said. “And so, I just called her up and I just said, ‘All right, what’s up? You canceling Heels?’”

He said that some of the actors are still under contract and they’re now actively looking for a new network as he believes the show will have a life somewhere else.

O’Malley said that the strikes that put Hollywood to a grinding halt was the final nail in the coffin so to speak as they couldn’t promote or talk about the show once the strikes hit. He also added that STRAZ doesn’t have the marketing and advertising muscle behind it either.

O’Malley, who also plays the character of Charlie Gully on the show, said that they did not intend the season two finale of Heels to be a series finale and wants to deal with the aftermath of the shocking ending.