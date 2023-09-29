LA Knight cleared to return on tonight’s Smackdown

PWInsider.com is reporting that LA Knight has been cleared to return tonight on Smackdown after last week he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to go home.

Knight’s absence messed up the plans for the main event that night as he was supposed to come to the aid of John Cena during the beatdown by The Bloodline.

While Cena is now taking on Uso and Sikoa in a handicap match at Fastlane, it’s expected to change with Knight back in business as his tag team partner.

LA Knight has been massively over for the past few months in terms of crowd reaction and merchandise and teaming him up with Cena will continue to elevate him in more ways than one.

Cena did put over Knight during the Payback premium live event after he refereed his match against The Miz.