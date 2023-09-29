Impact star involved in a hit-and-run accident

Sep 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Impact Wrestling’s Trey Miguel and Ashley D’Amboise were involved in a hit-and-run accident last night.

Miguel says that there were at least 10 cars that witnessed the accident, but not one person has come forward so far to help in the police investigation.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Scarlett Bordeaux

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal