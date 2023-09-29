Impact star involved in a hit-and-run accident
Impact Wrestling’s Trey Miguel and Ashley D’Amboise were involved in a hit-and-run accident last night.
Miguel says that there were at least 10 cars that witnessed the accident, but not one person has come forward so far to help in the police investigation.
Was involved in a hit and run tonight that sent my fiancée and I into a pole on the Florida turnpike. The Ford F150 hit a car that hit us and sent us spiraling into a pole before fleeing. No reports from witnesses have been made. Such good people we live amongst. 10 cars, 0 eyes
— Trey Miguel 🌹 (@TheTreyMiguel) September 28, 2023