Big Match Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, a new singles match was made official for next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

Added to the lineup for next week’s WWE Raw show is “Main Event” Jey Uso going one-on-one against “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest.

Previously announced for the show is Tommaso Ciampa vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Tegan Nox challenging for the NXT Women’s Championship against the winner of the “Extreme Rules” title showdown between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton at Saturday’s NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event.

