WWE announces date and location for NXT’s Deadline event

NXT Deadline will take place live at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday, December 9.

Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale.