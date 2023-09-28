WWE announces date and location for NXT’s Deadline event
NXT Deadline will take place live at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday, December 9.
Tickets for NXT Deadline go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. ET via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtdeadline-presale.
BREAKING: #NXTDeadline will take place on Saturday, December 9th, LIVE from the @TotalMtgArena in Bridgeport, CT!https://t.co/wvrIJ27Vv9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 28, 2023