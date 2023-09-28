WWE announces agreement with a new media rights partner

WWE announced today that it has agreed to a new media rights partnership in Japan with ABRMA that will see WWE’s programming broadcast exclusively on ABEMA platforms in Japan beginning October 2023.

“Raw and SmackDown will both broadcast free-to-air in Japan every week with Japanese commentary immediately following first broadcast in the U.S., for the first time ever. Starting with Raw on Tuesday, October 3 (and every Tuesday night at 8pm local time) and SmackDown on Saturday, October 7 (and every Saturday night at 8pm local time), both weekly shows will also be available to watch on-demand. The new agreement will also see NXT available to watch on-demand in Japan via ABEMA Video.

“Additionally, all WWE Premium Live Events will air exclusively live on ABEMA, with all past editions of WrestleMania available to view on-demand via ABEMA Video beginning October 1.”