Who attacked Jay White on AEW Dynamite? (possible spoiler)

This week’s AEW Dynamite ended with a whodunit angle.

Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White was left laying after being attacked by masked figures backstage in an angle as Dynamite went off the air.

The identity of the 4 attackers was not revealed, but the person orchestrating the attack was shown wearing a devil mask that World Champion MJF has used in the past.

What is the meaning of this?!

"Switchblade" Jay White was just attacked backstage! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/SekllD7tdQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023