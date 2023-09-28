Who attacked Jay White on AEW Dynamite? (possible spoiler)
This week’s AEW Dynamite ended with a whodunit angle.
Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White was left laying after being attacked by masked figures backstage in an angle as Dynamite went off the air.
The identity of the 4 attackers was not revealed, but the person orchestrating the attack was shown wearing a devil mask that World Champion MJF has used in the past.
What is the meaning of this?!
"Switchblade" Jay White was just attacked backstage!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/SekllD7tdQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023
Easter Egg from the All In fallout segment: Did Adam Cole borrow the Devil mask from his/MJF's locker room… and used it tonight? The "Devil" also never got physical.
An interesting theory.pic.twitter.com/3TbsvmxgiW
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 28, 2023