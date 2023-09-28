Who attacked Jay White on AEW Dynamite? (possible spoiler)

Sep 28, 2023

This week’s AEW Dynamite ended with a whodunit angle.

Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White was left laying after being attacked by masked figures backstage in an angle as Dynamite went off the air.

The identity of the 4 attackers was not revealed, but the person orchestrating the attack was shown wearing a devil mask that World Champion MJF has used in the past.

