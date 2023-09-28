Update on Edge’s contractual status with WWE, and AEW returning to Chicago

– Edge’s WWE contract is up on Saturday (September 30). So he’s free to sign with AEW and appear on Sunday at WrestleDream, reports The Wrestling Obserever Newsletter. People in WWE, at least just a few weeks ago, believed that he was going there.

– AEW is returning to Chicago for Thanksgiving Eve as the tradition of Dynamite in the city continues this year as well.

After holding Dynamite, Collision, and All Out in Chicago earlier this month, the Wintrust Arena will host the November 22 episode of Dynamite, with tickets going on sale on October 6 at 10AM CT.

None of the three Chicago shows held earlier this month sold out and usually the Chicago crowd turns up for AEW. One show was held at the NOW Arena and the other two were at the United Center. They also happened to take place when CM Punk was fired, which did not help.

AEW also announced a November 15 episode of Dynamite from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, and Collision from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Peterson Events Center on November 25.