Two matches announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced three big matches for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars in action like Eddie Kingston, The Acclaimed, Hikaru Shida and more. Check out the lineup below.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Hardyz & Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Trios Championship

-Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida, winner gets a shot at Saraya and the AEW Women’s Championship at Title Tuesday on October 10th

Two Title Matches and More Announced For September 29th AEW Rampage