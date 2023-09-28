Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results for Friday

Before the September 27, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the September 29th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of F4WOnline.com…

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn defeated The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) & Brother Zay to retain the titles –Max Caster’s rap as The Acclaimed made their entrance included references to “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado Buffaloes college football team.

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston defeated Rocky Romero to retain the title

Katsuyori Shibata made an appearance to confront Kingston. Kingston vs. Shibata for the Strong Openweight & ROH World Championships is set for Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated two enhancement talents — The Righteous will face MJF in a handicap match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream.

Number one contender’s match for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at Dynamite Title Tuesday on October 10: Hikaru Shida defeated Ruby Soho.