Shawn Michaels comments on Mustafa Ali’s WWE release.

“I found out right before he did. I will say this, I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t take us by surprise…. That’s one thing I’m learning here is that main roster and NXT are totally separate rosters.

I think the world of Mustafa,I had a great working relationship with him in the time that he was here, I will miss him. That’s what we do here in NXT. We’ll adjust.”