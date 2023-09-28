Sami Callihan is officially a free agent

Sami Callihan’s deal with IMPACT Wrestling has expired, and he is now accepting outside bookings. Callihan originally signed with IMPACT back in 2017 and is a former one-time world champion for the promotion.

Callihan wrote the following on X (Twitter): “For the first time in almost 3 years. I will be taking select Indy Bookings for matches, seminars, signings, appearances, ect. DM’s are open.”

Despite being a free agent a recent report revealed that Callihan and IMPACT are on good terms and that he could still negotiate a return, but that he is free to speak to other companies in this time.