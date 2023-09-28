Photo: Mark Henry with Coach Prime, Khan apologizes for AEW Dynamite’s technical issues
– In an post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan apologized to fans for the technical issues during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He wrote:
“I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed. As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW’s international feeds were unaffected. We’re working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2023
– Mark Henry posted the photo with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders…
Coach Prime was a class act Thanks for the great conversation and allowing me to speak to your team. @CUBuffsFootball @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/Rx7JXH3gDI
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) September 28, 2023