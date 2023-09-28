Photo: Mark Henry with Coach Prime, Khan apologizes for AEW Dynamite’s technical issues

– In an post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan apologized to fans for the technical issues during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote:

“I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed. As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW’s international feeds were unaffected. We’re working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!”

