Photo: Mark Henry with Coach Prime, Khan apologizes for AEW Dynamite’s technical issues

Sep 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

– In an post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan apologized to fans for the technical issues during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote:

“I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed. As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW’s international feeds were unaffected. We’re working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!”

Mark Henry posted the photo with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Saya Iida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal