Original plan for Jon Moxley, Ricky Steamboat note, and three companies working together

Sep 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– MLW, CMLL, and NJPW are now working together. The 3 companies will work together, trading wrestlers as needed.
MLW has stopped working with AAA due to political differences between them and CMLL.

– Fightful Select reports that the original plan for Jon MoxleyRicky “The Dragon” Steamboat said that AEW initially wanted him to beat up Ricky Starks during AEW Collision, but he was against the idea and insisted on putting Starks over. (SportsKeeda)

