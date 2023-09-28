Notes on Becky Lynch, Flip Gordon, and a match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite
– WWE NXT women’s champion Becky Lynch did an interview with NYPost.com and said the following about the WWE women’s division…
“Currently, we are a little light on women with credibility on Raw. So anyway I can give these women, who are great, credibility, give them a match, give them an outing and showcase them in a championship match, I think that only benefits everybody. It benefits the audience because we have more women that we care about and more women that I can beat.”
“I need people to come up. I need people on this level. But if nobody’s getting any TV time. If nobody’s getting any storytime then they can’t rise up because nobody knows who the hell they are.”
– Flip Gordon has announced he’s no longer taking independent bookings.
– Tony Khan announced…
Next Wednesday, 10/4#AEWDynamite Anniversary
Stockton, CA
On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW International Title Match@ReyFenixMx vs Nick Jackson
At #AEWDynamite's
4-Year Anniversary,
Rey Fenix defends his title Wednesday vs Nick Jackson in a rematch of one of AEW's best bouts ever! pic.twitter.com/HzhxOGCc7Y
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2023