Notes on Becky Lynch, Flip Gordon, and a match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Sep 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE NXT women’s champion Becky Lynch did an interview with NYPost.com and said the following about the WWE women’s division…

“Currently, we are a little light on women with credibility on Raw. So anyway I can give these women, who are great, credibility, give them a match, give them an outing and showcase them in a championship match, I think that only benefits everybody. It benefits the audience because we have more women that we care about and more women that I can beat.”

“I need people to come up. I need people on this level. But if nobody’s getting any TV time. If nobody’s getting any storytime then they can’t rise up because nobody knows who the hell they are.”

Flip Gordon has announced he’s no longer taking independent bookings.

Tony Khan announced…

