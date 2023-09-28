Notes on Becky Lynch, Flip Gordon, and a match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

– WWE NXT women’s champion Becky Lynch did an interview with NYPost.com and said the following about the WWE women’s division…

“Currently, we are a little light on women with credibility on Raw. So anyway I can give these women, who are great, credibility, give them a match, give them an outing and showcase them in a championship match, I think that only benefits everybody. It benefits the audience because we have more women that we care about and more women that I can beat.”

“I need people to come up. I need people on this level. But if nobody’s getting any TV time. If nobody’s getting any storytime then they can’t rise up because nobody knows who the hell they are.”

– Flip Gordon has announced he’s no longer taking independent bookings.

– Tony Khan announced…