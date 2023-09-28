Jade Cargill’s WWE announcement a social media success

At over 14,000,000 views, @WWE’s post announcing the signing of Jade Cargill is now their second highest viewed post of 2023 related to a WWE talent.

Only ahead of that is Jimmy Uso turning on Jey Uso at SummerSlam (29.9M) but beating out the likes of:

– Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns at Night of Champions (12.5M)

– Triple H will ‘address the WWE Universe’ on the SmackDown after ‘Mania 39 (10.2M)

– Carlito’s surprise appearance at Backlash (10M)

– The Rock’s return on SmackDown this month (9M)