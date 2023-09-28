Impact Report, 9/28/23

Join us tonight for a detailed recap from Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call.

Memphis Street Fight : Digital Media Champion, Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean

: X-Division Championship : Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels

: Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

Rhino will be in action

Yuya Uemura Goodbye Ceremony

We start off with a highlight package from last week. Alan Angels won Ultimate X, so he will challenge Chris Sabin for the X Division Title. The 1000th episode last week, brought out lots of stars from the past. Check out our recap from last week if you missed it.

Match 1. Alan Angels VS X Division Champion, Chris Sabin

The two feel each other out with some roll ups and shoulder blocks. Angels gets frustrated and starts laying in chops. Sabin counters with a few arm drags. Angles takes down Sabin and starts stomping the left arm. Angels spends a lot of time arguing and gloating with the fans. They hate him. Angels pulls off a trapped arm, northern lights suplex. Sabin finally delivers a dropkick off the ropes. Sabin elbows and superkicks Angels. His left arm is hurting. He can’t give a cradle shock. Angels cranks the arm again, but Sabin rolls him up. Angels kicks out. Angels locks on a single arm submission. Sabin gets to the ropes. Angles goes for the belt, the ref takes it, but he crotches Sabin. He then misses a splash. Sabin missile dropkicks Angels. Cradle shock and it is over.

Winner and still X Division Champion, Chris Sabin

While Sabin is in the ring, Kenta is shown on the jumbotron. It is noted he will face Sabin at Bound for Glory.

The World Champion, Alex Shelley is interviewed about his match with Josh Alexander at Bound for Glory. Shelley basically reminds Josh this is his world title.

Match 2. Rhino VS Jack Price