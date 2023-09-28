Heat on AEW referee Rick Knox

According to Fightful Select, there was a lot of heat on referee Rick Knox, with Knox’s performance justifiably criticised online.

The report states that whilst Knox is liked in AEW, this wasn’t the first time his judgment has been called into question, with Knox botching a three count and allowing Moxley to take two Fire Thunder Drivers at Grand Slam to the ire of Mox and viewers worldwide. Knox has previously been involved in officiating where a wrestler has not been properly protected, with Knox having missed what looked to be an apparent knockout on Alex Reynolds during a Dynamite match in 2020.